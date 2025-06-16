Ford Gobbles Market Share as Pricing Strategy Drives Demand

With tariffs affecting vehicle import shipments as well as long-term production strategies, the Trump administration pulling back support for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, and a devastating price war in China, there's a lot to digest for auto investors. Through all the noise, however, Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) aggressive employee pricing for all customers has been a huge success and could be setting the company up for a stronger quarter.

Employee pricing drives demand

A couple of months ago, Ford announced that it would offer employee discounts to all customers through June 2, which was later extended through July 6, covering nearly all Ford and Lincoln models. The employee discount will be applied in addition to any other incentives. It's an aggressive move that can save several thousands of dollars on most vehicles at a time when many people are concerned about rising new vehicle prices.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The good news is that the pricing strategy has driven substantial demand for Ford and increased its market share over the past two months, compared to the prior year. More specifically, Ford posted a 14.7% share of the U.S. market at the end of May, up 1.9 percentage points compared to the prior year. It's a big gain for Ford, which typically competes with its rivals for tenths of market share.

There's plenty of uncertainty in the U.S. market, and Ford believes its employee pricing program is a way to provide consumers with a little more stability while executives try to better understand the effect of tariffs.

"There's no question that obviously prices are going to rise as more things come out," said Rob Kaffl, Ford's director of U.S. sales, when speaking to Automotive News. "We're still trying to understand the impact of the tariffs. We think the opportunity is now to make the offer with our customers, and we'll also have to weigh in what happens with these impacts."

Ford has already announced to dealers that it will raise prices on three Mexico-built vehicles by up to $2,000.

What's the catch?

While Ford's employee pricing and marketing campaign have paid off handsomely for the automaker over the past 60 days, it's also true that many investors will remember days long gone when out-of-control incentives eroded company profits. Market share is important, but it's also imperative that it's done profitably.

On the bright side, Ford's heavier domestic production footprint, which has cost the company in higher labor rates in the past, is actually working in its favor amid tariff uncertainty. Ford produced roughly 80% of its vehicles sold in the U.S. domestically. So as Ford is currently less vulnerable to tariff effects than its closest rivals, it can discount more effectively to drive demand.

Investors will certainly want to check in for the company's second-quarter report, which seems poised to post stronger sales and revenue growth, potentially at the expense of its margins. Ultimately, Ford seems to have positioned itself better than rivals to combat tariff costs in the near term. But stay tuned, because the tariff story is likely far from over.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ford Motor Company right now?

Before you buy stock in Ford Motor Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ford Motor Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,702!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $870,207!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 988% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Daniel Miller has positions in Ford Motor Company. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.