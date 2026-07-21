Ford Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Ford Motor Company F is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) and automotive revenues is pegged at 36 cents and $45.66 billion, respectively.



For the second quarter, the consensus estimate for Ford’s earnings has moved up 2 cents over the past 60 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply a decline of 5.4% from the year-ago reported numbers.



The company's earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 58.43%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Ford Motor Company Price and EPS Surprise

Ford Motor Company price-eps-surprise | Ford Motor Company Quote

Q1 Highlights

Ford reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 66 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 232.3%. The bottom line increased from 14 cents in the prior-year quarter. F’s total automotive revenues rose 6.4% year over year to $39.82 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.34 billion by 1.21%.

Things to Note

Ford reported second-quarter U.S. sales of 549,200 vehicles, down 10% year over year, primarily due to discontinued models and a 69% decline in daily rental sales. Moreover, the Model e segment, which centers around retail sales of electric vehicles, remains a structural drag as Ford invests in next-generation EVs and software-defined platforms. In first-quarter 2026, Model e posted an EBIT loss of $777 million, and the company expects the segment to lose $4-$4.5 billion for full-year 2026. After posting losses of $4.8 billion in 2025, Model e still faces the dual challenge of matching EV supply with demand and funding new product development. The reported decline in U.S. deliveries and the expected loss in the Model e segment are likely to have weighed on Ford’s second-quarter results.



On the brighter side, the Ford Pro segment, which deals with commercial vehicles and services, remained a key growth engine for the company, supported by demand for commercial vehicles and the expansion of software and physical services. Ford Pro's paid software subscriptions exceeded 900,000 in the first half of 2026, an increase of approximately 20%, while cumulative hands-free driving hours using BlueCruise surpassed 12 million. The company expects 2026 Ford Pro EBIT of $6.5-$7.5 billion, which keeps the segment central to Ford’s longer-term earnings mix. Expected profit in the Ford Pro segment is likely to have improved the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Let’s have a look at our estimates for Ford’s segmental performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford Blue’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $25.7 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 0.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford Pro revenues is pegged at $18.4 billion, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Model e revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, representing a year-over-year decline of 31.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford Blue’s second-quarter adjusted EBIT is pegged at $1.24 billion, which suggests a rise of 88.1% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford Pro adjusted EBIT is pegged at $1.68 billion, which suggests a decline of 27.7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Model e adjusted EBIT loss is pegged at $1.26 billion compared with the loss of $1.33 billion reported in the same period last year.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ford for the quarter to be reported, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: F has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged in par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few players from the auto space that, per our model, have the correct ingredients to post an earnings beat this time.



Lear Corporation LEA is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 31. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEA’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $3.89 per share and $6.14 billion.



Cummins Inc. CMI is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $7.33 per share and $9.33 billion.



BorgWarner Inc. BWA is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWA’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.26 per share and $3.58 billion.

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Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.