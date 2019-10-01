Oil

Ford forms JV with Mahindra for India business

Ford Motor Co and Mahindra & Mahindra will form a joint venture company in India valued at $275 million that will develop, market and distribute Ford branded vehicles in the country, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N:

MAHINDRA AND FORD ANNOUNCE A JOINT VENTURE TO DRIVE PROFITABLE GROWTH IN INDIA AND EMERGING MARKETS

FORD MOTOR CO - JOINT VENTURE VALUED AT INR 1,925 CRORES

FORD MOTOR CO - MAHINDRA AND FORD WILL FORM A JOINT VENTURE, WITH MAHINDRA OWNING A 51 PERCENT CONTROLLING STAKE AND FORD OWNING A 49 PERCENT STAKE

FORD MOTOR CO - JV WILL BE OPERATIONALLY MANAGED BY MAHINDRA, AND ITS GOVERNANCE WILL BE EQUALLY COMPOSED OF REPRESENTATIVES OF MAHINDRA AND FORD

FORD MOTOR CO - MAHINDRA WILL CONTINUE TO OWN MAHINDRA BRAND AND OPERATE ITS OWN INDEPENDENT DEALER NETWORK IN INDIA

FORD MOTOR CO - FORD WILL RETAIN FORD ENGINE PLANT OPERATIONS IN SANAND, GLOBAL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT, FORD CREDIT AND FORD SMART MOBILITY

FORD MOTOR CO - FORD WILL TRANSFER ITS INDIA OPERATIONS TO JOINT VENTURE, INCLUDING ITS PERSONNEL AND ASSEMBLY PLANTS IN CHENNAI AND SANAND

FORD MOTOR - JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO INTRODUCE THREE NEW UTILITY VEHICLES UNDER FORD BRAND

FORD MOTOR CO - JOINT VENTURE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY MID-2020, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS

FORD MOTOR CO - FORD WILL CONTINUE TO OWN FORD BRAND, AND ITS BRANDED VEHICLES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THROUGH CURRENT FORD INDIA DEALER NETWORK

FORD MOTOR CO - ANOTHER AREA OF FOCUS FOR JOINT VENTURE WILL BE ELECTRIC VEHICLES

FORD MOTOR CO - JOINT VENTURE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR GROWING FORD BRAND IN INDIA AND EXPORTING ITS PRODUCTS TO FORD ENTITIES GLOBALLY

FORD MOTOR CO - MAHINDRA WILL CONTINUE TO OWN MAHINDRA BRAND AND OPERATE ITS OWN INDEPENDENT DEALER NETWORK IN INDIA

FORD MOTOR CO - JOINT VENTURE WILL USE FORD BRAND DISTRIBUTION NETWORK IN EMERGING MARKETS

