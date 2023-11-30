Ford forecasts lower 2023 adjusted EBIT

Adds background throughout

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Thursday forecast a lower adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for the full year to account for costs from its new labor deals.

The company now expects adjusted EBIT for 2023 to be between $10.0 billion to $10.5 billion. In July, it forecast adjusted EBIT of $11 billion to $12 billion.

Ford's outlook comes a day after GM GM.N cut its 2023 profit forecast and said its new labor deals with the UAW and Canadian union Unifor will cost it $9.3 billion through 2028

Ford was the first of Detroit's Big Three automakers to reach a tentative deal with UAW after nearly six weeks of strikes that saw about 45,000 workers stage a walkout and join picket lines across the United States, demanding better wages and benefits.

The UAW's bargaining with the automakers became a social media spectacle as union chief Shawn Fain livestreamed progress or deadlocks in negotiations to the world often on Fridays, and announced surprise walkouts, while accusing the companies of enjoying record profits without sharing them fairly with workers.

A month into the strikes, Ford said the company was "at the limit" of what it could spend on higher wages and benefits. It warned that the strikes, especially at its most lucrative factory, could slash profits, hurt its ability to invest in the business and harm workers.

Days later Executive Chairman Bill Ford called for an end to the "acrimonious round of talks" and urged UAW to accept a new agreement.

But Fain's persistence forced Ford to up its offer. The deal UAW leaders finally approved included a pay hike of at least 30% for full-time workers and more than double pay for others.

The new deal also included $8.1 billion in manufacturing investments, removed cost-saving provisions such as paying workers at component plants less than those at vehicle assembly plants, and eliminated all lower wage tier plants.

But the deal led Ford, faced with higher labor costs like its peers GM and Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI, to pull its 2023 forecast.

Already grappling with losses at its EV business, softening consumer demand amid higher interest rates, and a price war sparked by market leader Tesla TSLA.O, Ford also said it would slash future EV investment plans by $12 billion.

Even as it restarted construction of an EV battery plant in Michigan last week after a two-month pause, Ford said it would reduce capital investment, capacity and the number of jobs planned, without giving an exact figure.

GM also outlined $10 billion in share buybacks, a 33% dividend increase and substantial spending cuts at its troubled Cruise robototaxi unit.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; nathan.gomes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.