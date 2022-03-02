Markets
Ford February Total U.S. Sales Down 20.9%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported that total U.S. sales for the month of February 2022 declined 20.9% to 129,273 vehicles from 163,520 vehicles in the prior year. Monthly retail sales for the month were down 15.1%.

Car sales for the month dropped 44.6% to 4,719 units from 8,516 units last year.

Monthly SUVs sales decreased 11.8% to 58,396 units from 66,217 units in the previous year.

Trucks sales were 66,158 units down 25.5% from 88,787 units in the prior year.

