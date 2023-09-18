News & Insights

Ford faces strike in Canada if a deal is not reached with union

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

September 18, 2023 — 07:49 pm EDT

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Union Unifor will go on a strike against all Ford Motor F.N facilities if a deal is not reached with the company by the midnight deadline, union president Lana Payne said on Monday.

Unifor which represents about 5,600 Canadian auto workers will go on strike in all the Ford facilities in the country if a deal is not reached by 11:59 p.m. Monday (0359 GMT on Tuesday), Payne said.

