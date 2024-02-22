Ford (F) & UAW Reach Accord to Avoid Strike at Kentucky Plant

U.S. legacy automaker Ford F and the United Auto Workers (UAW) have reached a tentative agreement for the Kentucky Truck Plant, avoiding a strike that could have affected approximately 9,000 workers. The resolution comes after more than five months of negotiations following the local contract expiration.

The strike notice issued by the UAW on Feb 16 over local contract concerns, including health, safety and skilled trades jobs, spurred urgency in negotiations. Evan Palmer, a UAW representative involved in the negotiations, highlighted key hurdles such as in-plant nurse staffing levels and ergonomic issues. These challenges, alongside efforts to enhance the culture in skilled trades, were addressed in the tentative agreement. The deal’s ratification process is scheduled for Feb 28-Mar 1.

The resolution at the Kentucky plant follows Ford CEO Jim Farley's remarks about the impact of the strike at the plant in the fall. That strike marked the first targeted action at the truck factory during UAW's 2023 contract negotiations. At that time, Ford estimated the Kentucky plant's annual revenues to be approximately $25 billion, representing a significant portion of the company's global revenues for 2023. The six-week UAW strike at Ford in 2023 resulted in a $1.7 billion loss for the automaker.

The Kentucky plant, known for producing profit-heavy Ford Super Duty pickup trucks, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, plays a pivotal role in Ford's operations. The avoidance of a strike ensures continuity in production and underscores Ford's commitment to maintaining stable labor relations ahead of significant product launches in 2024.

A dozen local contracts remain under discussion across Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The successful resolution at the Kentucky plant sets a positive precedent for future negotiations, highlighting the efficacy of collaborative approaches in addressing workforce concerns and maintaining operational continuity in the automotive industry.

