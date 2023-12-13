Ford (F) Trims F-150 Lightning Production Target for 2024

Per reports, Ford Motor Company F has reduced its planned production target of F-150 Lightning to half for 2024. In light of slowing demand, the automaker took a step back after significantly increasing its plant capacity for electric vehicles (“EVs”) this year.



Per a memo to a dealer, first reported by Automotive News, Ford plans to bring down its average weekly production volume at Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, MI, to 1,600 trucks, down from the current production volume of 3,200 per week.



During the third quarter’searnings call Ford’s executives shared plans to cancel or delay nearly $12 billion in EV investments due to softening demand for premium vehicles. Year-to-date, the company has lost almost $3.1 billion on EV spending and anticipates losing a total of $4 billion this year.



After receiving 200 thousand reservations for the F-150 Lightning in January 2022, Ford announced it would double its production capacity to 150 thousand units per year by mid-2023. To achieve its production target, the automaker idled its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in early 2023.



However, the demand for EVs has been slower than anticipated due to higher prices and interest rates. Year-to-date, Ford has sold a total of 20,365 trucks, up from 13,258 sold in the corresponding period of 2022. The growth in demand lags far behind the expectations of automakers, which compelled them to reduce investments in EVs.

F currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Volvo VLVLY, Renault SA RNLSY and BYD Company Limited BYDDY, each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY's 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 65.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased 32 cents and 11 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY's 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 4.5% and 128.1%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased 15 cents and 2 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 160.2%. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased 59 cents and 55 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

