Ford (F) Suspends $3.5B Michigan Battery Plant's Production

Ford Motor Company F announced that it temporarily put the work in its $3.5-billion battery facility in Michigan on hold. The plant makes economical lithium iron phosphate batteries. The automaker said that the plant would remain shut until the company regains its confidence to operate it competitively.



The legendary automaker refused to disclose any specific reason behind the suspension but stated that there were a number of considerations.



In February, Ford announced plans to set up a plant in Michigan to localize the production of batteries in the United States. Per the agreement with Chinese partner CATL, Ford’s subsidiary would make the battery cells using CATL’s LFP battery cell knowledge and service. There is no clarity on the length of the suspension.



Ford is currently negotiating a contract with the United Auto Workers (UAW). The halt came over a week after UAW launched a strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Despite raising its offer to UAW, Ford failed to reach an agreement. The decision also follows an investigation launched by congressional committees into the automaker’s licensing deal with CATL in July.



The UAW and Congress want the auto manufacturers to pay plant workers the same as assembly and engine plant workers.



The Michigan facility was part of Ford’s commitment to invest $50 billion in electric vehicles globally through 2026. The automaker plans to reach an annualized EV production capacity of 600,000 units globally by the end of this year and 2 million EVs by the end of 2026.



Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan, said that he will continue to push for successful negotiations between the Big Three and UAW to get local workers back to work.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

F currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Li Auto LI, Gentex Corporation GNTX and Oshkosh Corporation OSK, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LI’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 154.7% and 9,200%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 have moved north by 33 cents and 68 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNTX’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year rises of 17.3% and 29.4%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have moved up by 7 cents and 9 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 15% and 125.7%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2024 has moved north by 2 cents in the past seven days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.