Ford (F) Recalls Around 1.9M Explorer SUVs to Fix Trim Pieces

Ford Motor Company F is recalling approximately 1.9 million Explorer sport utility vehicles ("SUVs") due to a loose piece of trim that could unhitch and create a road hazard for other drivers.



Per the company, clips that attach the trim to the exterior of the vehicle are not properly engaged due to improper assembly or repair, causing the A-pillar trim to become loose or fully detach.



The recall covers Explorer SUVs from model years 2011-2019.



Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”), the detached trim piece could become a road hazard for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.



Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.



The automaker first identified the issue with the part in 2018. It determined that the issue was not a reasonable safety concern, given the low mass of the part. But following the NHTSA’s preliminary investigation into the issue last February, the automaker decided to issue a recall.



Ford received over 14,000 warranty reports related to detached or missing A-pillar trim parts.



Per Maria Buczkowski, Ford’s spokesperson, only 5% of recalled Explorers are affected by the issue. She urged owners to contact their dealership for an inspection when the parts become available.



Inspections and essential replacements will be done free of cost. Ford expects to notify owners via letters in March.

In November, Ford’s arch-rival, General Motors Company GM issued a recall of nearly 7 million big pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles to replace potentially dangerous airbag inflators.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA recalled nearly all its cars on U.S. roads in December over autopilot safety concerns. The recall covered Model S from model year 2012-2023, Model X from model year 2016-2023, Model 3 from model year 2017-2023 and Model Y from model year 2020-2023 equipped with Autosteer.

