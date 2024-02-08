Ford (F) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y (Revised)

Ford F reported adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents but fell from 51 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. The company’s consolidated fourth-quarter revenues came in at $46 billion, rising 4.5% year over year.

Ford Motor Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Segmental Performance

The U.S. legacy automaker reports its automotive results under three business segments — Ford Model e, Ford Blue and Ford Pro. While Ford Blue focuses on the firm’s legacy gas-powered business, Ford Model e focuses on EVs, advanced technologies and several related aspects to support electrification plans and Ford Pro deals with commercial vehicles and services.



In the fourth quarter, total wholesale volume in the Ford Blue segment remained flat year over year at 758,000 units and exceeded our expectation of 641,000 units. Also, revenues from the segment remained flat year over year at $26.2 billion but topped our estimate of $22.3 billion on better-than-expected volume. Earnings before interest and taxes came in at $813 million with an EBIT margin of 3.1%. EBIT exceeded our projection of $743.7 million.



Total wholesale volume in the Ford Model e segment increased 14% year over year to 34,000 units and exceeded our expectation of 28,000 units. Revenues from the segment rose 2% year over year to $1.6 billion and surpassed our estimate of $1.35 billion on better-than-expected volume. Loss before interest and taxes widened to $1.57 billion with an EBIT margin of negative 98.2%.



Total wholesale volume in the Ford Pro segment increased 1% year over year to 361,000 and exceeded our expectation of 280,000 units. Also, revenues from the segment grew 11% year over year to $15.4 billion and beat our expectations of $12.86 billion. Earnings before interest and taxes came in at $1.81 billion with an EBIT margin of 11.8%. EBIT exceeded our projection of $1.08 billion.



Overall, Ford’s total automotive revenues came in at around $43.3 billion, surpassing our estimate of $36.5 billion on stronger-than-expected results from Ford Blue, Ford Model e and Ford Pro units.



Fourth-quarter revenues from the Ford Credit unit came in at $2.7 billion, up 17.4% year over year and beat our estimate of $2.53 billion. Pretax earnings totaled $280 million, rising from $191 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Ford reported an adjusted free cash flow of $1.96 billion for the quarter. It had cash and cash equivalents of $24.86 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. Long-term debt, excluding Ford Credit, totaled $19.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.



Ford declared its first-quarter 2024 regular dividend of 5 cents per share and a supplemental dividend of 18 cents per share, payable on Mar 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb 16, 2024.

2024 Guidance

For full-year 2024, Ford expects adjusted EBIT in the range of $10-$12 billion. Adjusted free cash flow is estimated in the range of $6-$7 billion. Capital spending is expected between $8 billion and $9.5 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

F currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC , Oshkosh Corporation OSK and Modine Manufacturing Company MOD , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC’s 2024 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14.8% and 37.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have moved up 16 cents and 22 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 6.7% and 4%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 2 cents and 25 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 4% and 67.2%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 22 cents each in the past seven days.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on February 7, 2024, should no longer be relied upon.)

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.