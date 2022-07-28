Ford (F) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Dividend Hiked to 15 Cents

Ford Motor Co. F reported adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents. Higher-than-expected profits in its North America, South America and Europe segments led to this outperformance. The bottom line jumped significantly from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 13 cents. The company’s consolidated second-quarter revenues came in at $40.2 billion, surging 50.2% year over year.

Segmental Performance

In the second quarter, the total wholesale volume in the Ford Automotive segment significantly increased 35% year over year to 1,032,000 units and topped the consensus metric of 988,000 units. Revenues from the segment surged 57.3% to $37.9 billion and outpaced the Zacks Consensus estimate of $33 billion. Earnings before interest and taxes came in at $3,322 million, reversing from the year-ago loss of $95 million and beating the consensus metric of $1,860 million.



In North America, revenues surged 94% year over year to $29.1 billion in the reported quarter and beat the consensus metric of $23.4 billion. The wholesale volume jumped 89% to 618,000 units and crossed the consensus metric of 542,000 units. EBIT totaled $3,269 million, a massive increase from $194 million in the corresponding quarter of 2021. The figure topped the consensus mark of $1,876 million.



In South America, revenues moved up 29% year over year to $0.7 billion in the quarter. However, the figure lagged the consensus mark of $0.94 billion. Wholesale volume increased 3% to 18,000 units. The figure, however, lagged the consensus mark of 27,370 units. The unit’s pretax earnings came in at $104 million against a loss of $86 million in the prior-year quarter benefiting from restructuring efforts. It also crossed the consensus mark of $52 million.



In Europe, revenues inched up 3% year over year to $5.8 billion in the quarter but lagged the consensus mark of $6.02 billion. Wholesale volume increased 22% to 222,000 units and crossed the consensus mark of 217,000 units. Pretax earnings for the segment totaled $10 million, reversing from the year-ago loss of $284 million. The consensus mark was pegged at a loss of $56 million.



In China, revenues plummeted 20% year over year to $0.4 billion in the reported quarter and lagged the consensus mark of $0.49 billion. Wholesale volume also plunged 24% to 114,000 units and lagged the consensus metric of 130,000 units. The pretax loss narrowed slightly from the prior year’s loss of $123 million to $121 million. The loss was wider than the consensus mark of $109 million.



In the International Markets Group, revenues were down 21% from the year-ago figure to $2 billion and lagged the consensus mark of $2.11 billion. Wholesale volume slid 32% to 59,000 units and lagged the consensus metric of 72,000 units. Pretax earnings totaled $60 million, falling steeply from $204 million reported in the year-ago period and missed the consensus metric of $97 million.



Second-quarter revenues from the Ford Credit unit came in at $2,256 million, 13.3% lower than the year-ago revenues of $2,603 million and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,393 million. Pretax earnings totaled $939 million, falling from $1,623 million in the year-ago quarter and lagging the consensus mark of $1,099 million.



Revenues from Ford Mobility came in at $25 million, increasing from the year-earlier level of $21 million but missing the consensus estimate of $57 million.

Financial Position

Ford reported adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of $3,619 million during the quarter. It had cash and cash equivalents of $19.5 billion as of Jun 30, 2022, compared with $20.5 billion on Dec 31, 2021. The automotive long-term debt increased to $17,833 million from $17,200 million as of the end of 2021. Riding on its financial strength, Ford raised its dividend of 15 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Sep 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug 11.

Guidance

Ford’s 2022 projections remain unchanged. Adjusted EBIT for 2022 is between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion. Adjusted FCF is envisioned in the range of $5.5-6.5 billion for 2022. The company’s assumption of growth of 10% to 15% in vehicle wholesale volumes for 2022 remains the same. However, it anticipates headwinds from commodity prices to the tune of $4 billion in 2022.

