Ford (F) Q1 Deliveries Up 10% Y/Y on High F-Series Truck Demand

Ford F released its first-quarter 2023 vehicle sales data yesterday. The U.S. legacy automaker registered sales of 475,906 units, up 10.1% year over year. Soaring demand for F-Series trucks, Bronco and Explorer SUVs, and electric vehicles largely contributed to the sales growth.

Ford’s total truck sales jumped 19.6% year over year to 254,023 units during the quarter under discussion. Sales of Ford F-Series—America’s best-selling truck—totaled 170,377 units, up 21%. A total of 4,291 F-150 Lightning e-trucks were sold in the first quarter of 2023, rocketing from 254 units delivered in the corresponding period of 2022. Ford remains on track to expand the production of its e-truck to an annual production run rate of 150,000 this year. Sales of Maverick and E-Series were up 11.6% and 49.8%, respectively. Ford Pro’s Transit vans sales jumped 86% to 32,015 units. To meet the strong demand for Transit and e-Transit vans, Ford will expand production capacity at its Kansas City Assembly Plant.

Sales of SUVs inched up 1.7% in the quarter to 207,142 units. While Bronco, Explorer and Expedition SUVs witnessed double-digit percentage sales growth, deliveries of EcoSport, Mustang Mach-E and Edge brands declined. Sales of Bronco, Explorer and Expedition totaled 32,430, 58,061 and 19,356 units, soaring 37.6%, 35.9% and 99.2%, respectively. The best-selling, three-row midsize SUV in America was the Ford Explorer.

Ford’s electric vehicle sales totaled 10,866 units, up 41% on a yearly basis. The auto giant has been taking huge strides in the electrification domain. Last year, in one of the boldest steps taken under the leadership of CEO Jim Farley, Ford unveiled its ambitious rejig plan to split its EV business into a separate unit within the company. While Ford Blue will focus on the firm’s legacy gas-powered business, Ford Model e will focus on EVs, advanced technologies and several related aspects to support electrification plans. Meanwhile, Ford Pro will deal with commercial vehicles and services.Effective first-quarter of 2023 results, to be released on May 2, Ford will report its automotive results under these three business segments (Ford Model e, Ford Blue and Ford Pro). Till now, it used to report based on geographical regions.

