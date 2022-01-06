Ford (F) Puts Up a Solid Q4 Sales Show in U.S. With Milestones

Ford F emerged as the best-selling automaker in fourth-quarter 2021, achieving the half-a-million sales mark. F sold a whopping 508,451 vehicles in the quarter, marking a 26.8% sequential increase.



This sales growth also came against the overall industry decline of roughly 3%. Moreover, Ford grabbed the second spot in electric-vehicle sales for 2021, behind only Tesla TSLA. With a number of premium products, F looks at a rosy year ahead.



With sales totaling 27,140 in 2021, Ford’s breakthrough Mustang Mach-E spearheaded its position as the country’s second bestselling full electric SUV right behind Tesla’s Model Y. This most sought after product promises to be a big hit with customers and dealers alike.



Combined sales from Mustang Mach-E and Mustang totaled 79,554 vehicles in 2021, climbing 30.2% year over year. Ford electrified vehicles segment had its cape flying, with sales achieving new records for December. A total of 12,284 electrified vehicles were sold in December, up 121% yearly.



F began 2022 with 247,000 vehicles in stock, up 22,000 from its November 2021 inventory. December saw Ford raking in 70,000 new vehicle retail orders, up 58,000 vehicles from the year-ago level. As much as 33% of its retail sales were generated from completed customer orders for the month.



Apart from the coveted Mustang Mach-E, Ford has a number of impressive products up its sleeve that steered its performance at a breakneck speed and are poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Ford’s strategy to focus on SUVs and trucks proved to be beneficial.



Ford SUVs finished the year strong with fourth-quarter shares rising 3 percentage points and sales were up 41.4% from the third-quarter reading.



Combined sales from Ford’s new Bronco and Bronco Sport totaled 15,446 SUVs for December. In-transit inventory of Bronco and Bronco Sport is up 14.4% and 124%, respectively. Lincoln’s new Nautilus expanded its retail sales for the year by 11%. Lincoln’s best-selling SUV, the Corsair, moved higher in December with sales jumping 28.4% from the November tally, while Navigator was up 26.3%.



Maverick sales from the all-new Maverick truck came in at 6,030 in December, up 134% compared to November figures. Combined Ford pickups totaled 75,518 in December, with 225,974 sold in the fourth quarter.



The F- Series is named the best-selling truck for the 45th straight year and the best-selling vehicle in America for the 40th year in a row. For December, F-Series sales totaled 62,496 trucks, up 3.4% monthly.



Ford noted that 2021 was a year for securing its foundation in the electrified vehicle segment and it looks to expand aggressively in 2022 by adding the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit to its electric vehicle lineup. It welcomed the new year with a strong customer delivery lineup, which will further enhance its EV share.



Ford’s shares have soared 161.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 11.9% rise. F’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 359%.

