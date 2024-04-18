Ford (F) Opens Orders for 2024 F-150 Lightning at Lower Prices

Ford Motor Company F has opened online orders for its 2024 F-150 Lightning pickup, after pausing shipments earlier this year. The 2024 F-150 Lightning pickup is now shipping from the Rouge EV plant. The automaker recently announced a price cut on some of its F-150 Lightning pickup trims.



The price of the F-150 Lightning Flash trim was reduced by $5,500 to $67,995. The prices of the XLT Standard Range and Lariat Extended Range were reduced by $2,000 and $2,500 to $64,995 and $79,495, respectively. The prices of Lightning Pro Standard Range and Lightning Platinum Extended Range variants remained unchanged at $54,995 and $84,995, respectively.



Ford has also made a few technology changes in the 2024 F-150 Lightning pickup. The model will now have a Vapor Heat Pump System to optimize performance in various temperatures. It will have an updated charging speed display to show charging status and speed, including an estimated time to finish. The Tow Technology Package is now standard on XLT and above trims.



The models also feature Pro Power Onboard and walk away lock function. Apart from this, Ford’s BlueCruise3 hands-free highway driving is included in select trims.



F has now become the first automaker to have access to the Tesla Supercharger network. Ford’s EV owners now have access to more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers.



With sales of 7,743 units, the F-150 Lightning remained the best-selling electric pickup in the United States.



Ford recently announced that it has reduced its workforce by one-third at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, MI, where the F-150 Lightning is manufactured. The move was intended to bring the production in line with lower-than-expected demand for F-150.



Apart from halting the shipment of the F-150 Lightning in February this year, the automaker also slashed its 2024 production target for the electric truck by half to a weekly production rate of 1,600 units from the prior target of 3,200 units.

