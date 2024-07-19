Ford (F) Launches Smart Charging Solutions in California

Ford Motor Company's F commercial division, Ford Pro, has launched the Ford Pro Smart Charging Bundle for businesses in California, aiming to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in commercial fleets. This package offers a free Ford Pro Level 2 EV charger for businesses that subscribe to Ford Pro Charging software, which includes advanced energy management features.



The bundle provides businesses with tools to automate demand response to grid events and manage Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) carbon credits. The software can pause charging during periods of high local demand, notify customers and resume charging after the event, thus reducing grid strain and the risk of power outages.



Per Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro, California is implementing new regulations to speed up the transition to EVs for businesses. Ford is helping companies navigate the electrification process, enhancing productivity and efficiency as they integrate EVs into their fleets. The smart charging software allows businesses to manage their charging operations effectively, including scheduling charging during off-peak periods to avoid high electricity rates and automating participation in grid events.



Businesses using the all-electric E-Transit gain from lower maintenance costs compared to gas-powered vehicles, with scheduled maintenance for the E-Transit estimated to be 48% less than that for a gas-powered 2024 Transit. Additionally, the smart charging software enables charging during off-peak hours when utility rates are lower.



The bundle includes a Level 2 48-amp charger or a Level 2 80-amp charger for depot and workplace charging. This initiative supports environmental goals and helps businesses save on operational costs through efficient energy management.



Ford Pro offers an integrated suite of solutions, including vehicles, charging infrastructure, software, financing, fleet management and service for commercial and government customers, ensuring they have all the necessary tools for efficient fleet management.



The legendary automaker continued to reign as America's best-selling line of commercial vehicles for 39 years, offering BUILT FORD TOUGH trucks and vans with integrated Ford Pro software and services. The F-150 Lightning is America's best-selling electric truck, and the E-Transit is the best-selling electric van. Ford Pro will also handle enrollment in California's grid demand response programs for its customers, managing grid capacity, emergency load programs and LCFS carbon credits, simplifying participation in energy-saving initiatives.



F's commitment goes beyond providing vehicles; it includes innovative solutions tailored to customer needs. The Ford+ plan combines existing strengths with new capabilities to enhance customer experiences and loyalty through continuous relationships. Employing about 176,000 people globally, Ford develops trucks, SUVs, commercial vans, cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. This initiative highlights the automaker's dedication to supporting businesses in their transition to electric fleets, ensuring cost efficiency and operational effectiveness.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

F currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are Suzuki Motor Corporation SZKMY, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for SZKMY’s 2025 earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 2.09%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 38 cents and 15 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC’s 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 0.73%. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 10 cents in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXL’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.05% and 544.44%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 have moved up 2 cents in the past 60 days. The same for 2025 has moved up 5 cents in the past 30 days.

