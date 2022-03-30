Ford (F) Introduces Off-Road Variant 2023 F-150 Rattler

Ford Motors F recently unveiled the 2023 F-150 Rattler, a new off-road variant truck package.



The Rattler will be based on the four-wheel-drive F-150 XL model, including some of the equipment found in the FX4 package like an electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control and shock absorbers tuned for off-roading.



Skid plates shielding the fuel tank, transfer case and front differential are some of the other apparatus. It also comes with 18-inch painted aluminum wheels with all-terrain tire fittings, Rattler badging and dual exhaust. The interior flaunts a desert-inspired theme with onyx and bronze seats and stitching that matches the trim on the instrument panel.



The Rattler will only be available as a SuperCab or SuperCrew and is scheduled for sale in this fall.



Ford is yet to announce the pricing, but the cost is expected to be slightly less than the FX4 package.



Existing F-150 buyers already have a range of choices with eight versions on offer, starting from the bare-bones XL to the desert-conquering Raptor. The latest product in the F-150 lineup adds exciting options to the off-road adventures that the series promises.



The launch comes amid the company issuing recalls over brake and fluid leaks that lead to longer stopping distances. Ford has stated that it is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large sports utility vehicles in the United States and Canada. The recall covers the F-150 pickup models from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017.



Shares of F have risen 44.9% compared with the industry’s 17.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

F currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked players in the auto space include Harley-Davidson HOG, LCI Industries LCII and Tesla TSLA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Harley-Davidson has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised around 28.1% upward in the past 60 days.



Harley-Davison’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. HOG pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 77.6%, on average. The stock has gained 0.5% over the past year.



LCI Industries has an expected earnings growth rate of 26.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 15% upward in the past 60 days.



LCI Industries’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one. LCII pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.9%, on average. The stock has declined 16.2% over the past year.



Tesla has an expected earnings growth rate of 42.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 4.5% upward in the past 60 days.



Tesla’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. TSLA pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.3%, on average. The stock has risen 64.7% over the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.