Ford (F) & General Motors (GM) Recall Numerous Defective Cars

Two auto giants, Ford Motor F and General Motors GM have announced recalls in the event of defective body parts.



Ford has issued two recalls that cover over 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks and malfunctioning trailer braking systems. If unchecked, a housing that has cracked can cause oil leakage onto engine parts, which can lead to a fire hazard.



The oil leak recall consists of the Ford Escape SUV from 2020 through 2022 and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines.



Dealers will replace the housing if need be. Owners will be informed of the same starting Apr 18.



The recalls for trailer brake failures include F-150 pickups from 2021 and 2022, as well as the 2022 F-250, 350, 450 and 550. They also include the 2022 Maverick pickup, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.



A software glitch can prevent trailers from braking, enhancing the risk of a crash. As a corrective measure, dealers will update brake control software. Owners will be informed of the same starting Apr 18.



General Motors has issued a recall of more than 680,000 SUVs due to a snag in their windshield wipers resulting from a wear and tear in the ball joints.



The recall consists of 2014 to 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) has estimated that 1% of cars have this defect and the recall plan covers 681,509 units.



The NHTSA has stated that owners will receive notification letters on May 2. Dealers will repair or replace the windshield wipers free of cost for them.



GM had issued the same recall in 2017 for the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Both F and GM carry Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.



Some better-ranked players in the auto space include Harley-Davidson HOG and Tesla TSLA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Harley-Davidson has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised around 28.1% upward in the past 60 days.



Harley-Davison’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. HOG pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 77.6%, on average. The stock has decline 4.7% over the past year.



Tesla has an expected earnings growth rate of 42.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 4.5% upward in the past 60 days.



Tesla’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. TSLA pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.3%, on average. The stock has gained 59% over the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.