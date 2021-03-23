Ford (F) Boosts Productivity of Commercial Vehicles With FORDLiive

Ford F recently introduced FORDLiive — a new connected uptime system which is set to enhance the productivity of the company’s commercial vehicles via maximization of uptime. It is the company’s first step in its long-term pursuit of achieving 100% operating uptime.



In 2020, Ford set a new record in the European market, announcing its sixth consecutive year of commercial vehicle leadership in the region. Hence, the company plans to gradually roll out FORDLiive (to be available free-of-charge) across European markets through 2021, with the aim of serving 80% customers by exclusive uptime centres by the end of the year.



The chief goal behind this creation is to better handle the way these vehicles are run and maintained. The system aims to provide fewer breakdowns leading to service visits, as well as faster servicing and repair times when downtimes are unavoidable. The automaker projects that the system can potentially reduce vehicle downtime by up to 60%. Moreover, FORDLiive uses real-time vehicle information to individually optimize the productivity of each vehicle in a customer’s line-up.

Key Features of FORDLiive

FORDLiive enables Smart Maintenance by allowing booking of servicing at the most coherent time and providing notifications when an action is identified that could help avoid a breakdown. Also, Smart Maintenance notifications will help customers keep track of the remaining fuel life, AdBlue levels and tyre pressures to decrease the chances of a sudden breakdown.



Additionally, FORDLiive provides first-hand vehicle-specific maintenance information to customers. The system will function by way of linking the customer, the Transit Center network, and even the automaker through real-time vehicle data. FORDLiive will be available through the company’s proprietary FordPass Pro app, as well as a special variant of the Ford Telematics tool.



The U.S. auto giant has also launched the new Ford Service Pro to boost the dealer capability. Ford Service Pro provides specialist services to commercial operators’ using new connected data features aimed at simplifying tasks and offering faster turnaround.



Three new FORDLiive Centres, manned with dedicated expert FORDLiive Agents, will be focused exclusively on helping customers on the road by identifying and quickly solving any concerns.



The first FORDLiive Centre is located in Ford’s Dunton Campus in the U.K. A second centre loacted in Valencia, Spain, serves customers in that market, and will later expand to cover France, Italy and Portugal. Customers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland will be catered by a third centre in Cologne, Germany, to be launched later this year.



FORDLiive Agents will make sure that Ford’s expert teams are immediately available to help the dealer, whether they require high-tech mechanical support from engineers or parts supply to secure a customer’s vehicle.



Ford, peers of which include General Motors GM, Volkswagen VWAGY and Tesla TSLA, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Notably, shares of Ford have soared 220.4% in the past year compared with its industry’s surge of 427%.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Volkswagen AG (VWAGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.