Ford (F) 2024 F-150 to Include 5G, Hybrid Option to Cost Same

For model year 2024, Ford’s F F-150 will include more hybrid powertrain options for more trims. New features will include an optional heads-up display to help drivers check speed without looking down and a built-in 5G modem.



Ford hybrid truck sales were up 28.1% in the first half of 2023. Currently, 10% of all F-150 trucks sold are hybrids. In 2024, Ford plans to double the mix of hybrid trucks to give more customers access to this technology.



Unlike Ford’s cheapest F-150 hybrid option, which charged $3,300 more than its engine counterpart, the PowerBoost hybrid option will match the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) on the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine. Similar pricing means customers don’t need to pay extra dollars to reap the benefits of a hybrid powertrain.



A 5G modem option that was previously available only for all-work-and-no-play SuperDuty pickup trucks will now be added to the new F-150. The option will also be included in the upcoming Lincoln Nautilus SUV. If required, Ford’s OTA will be able to automatically install updated software. A new voice feedback option will let customers quickly report technical problems to Ford. The F-150 will also have the latest Sync 4 software on a 12-inch infotainment display.



The new Ford Stolen Vehicle Services, already available in Europe, will also debut in North America. This service will help owners locate and recover stolen vehicles using a 24/7 call center service and an alert via the FordPass app.



Ford is offering a 90-day trial for its BlueCruise hands-free driver assistant software, which can make lane changes on command. A similar trial is also available on the new Mustang Mach-E Rally that will launch with BlueCruise 1.3.



The XL model will now come with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine. The 2024 XL Regular Cab will now cost about $2,000 more than the 2023 base model. Customers opting for the new EcoBoost engine will need to spend some extra dollars.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

F currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked players in the auto space include Oshkosh Corporation OSK, Gentex Corporation GNTX and Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 15% and 126.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved north by 23 cents and 18 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNTX’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year rises of 17.3% and 29.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved up by 9 cents and 9 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year increases of 9.4% and 25.3%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved up by 39 cents and 36 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.