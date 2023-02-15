Ford eyes up to $2.5 billion in cost savings this year

Adds CFO comment, background

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N can save up to $2.5 billion this year through better management of production schedules and due to a drop in commodity prices, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said on Wednesday.

The Detroit automaker, however, will take years to close the cost disadvantage of $7 billion to $8 billion it has with its competitors, said Lawler, who was speaking at the Wolfe Global Auto conference.

The automaker posted dismal quarterly results earlier this month and blamed chip shortages, supply chain disruptions and production "instabilities" for adding to its costs.

Lawler has said Ford faces $5 billion in higher costs this year and that the company will be "very aggressive" in reducing expenses in its manufacturing and supply chain operations.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

