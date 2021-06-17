Ford expects second-quarter adjusted oper. profit to top own forecast

Adds forecast details, share movement

June 17 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Thursday that an improvement in its automotive business will help the company post second-quarter adjusted operating earnings above its own expectations.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes will also be significantly better than a year earlier, the company said, despite the continuing semiconductor crunch that has made automakers forecast billions in losses.

Lower-than-anticipated costs and favorable market factors drove an improvement in the automotive business.

Net income for the quarter is expected to be significantly lower, as the prior year included a $3.5 billion gain on investment in self-driving startup Argo AI, the automaker said.

Ford's shares rose more than 2% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.