Ford expects parts shortage to hit third-quarter sales

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it expects to have 40,000 to 45,000 SUVs and trucks in inventory lacking certain parts at the end of the third quarter, pushing sales of the vehicles to the fourth quarter.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Monday it expects to have 40,000 to 45,000 SUVs and trucks in inventory lacking certain parts at the end of the third quarter, pushing sales of the vehicles to the fourth quarter.

The company now expects it third-quarter adjusted EBIT to be in between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion.

Ford's shares fell 2% in after-hours trading.

However, it maintained its expectation for full-year 2022 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion.

