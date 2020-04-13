Ford expects loss of $600 mln for first quarter

April 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Monday it expects first-quarter adjusted loss before interest and taxes to be about $600 million, compared with a profit of $2.4 billion a year earlier.

The company said it expects to report revenue of about $34 billion for the quarter.

