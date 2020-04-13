US Markets
F

Ford expects loss of $600 mln for first quarter

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it expects first-quarter adjusted loss before interest and taxes to be about $600 million, compared with a profit of $2.4 billion a year earlier.

April 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Monday it expects first-quarter adjusted loss before interest and taxes to be about $600 million, compared with a profit of $2.4 billion a year earlier.

The company said it expects to report revenue of about $34 billion for the quarter.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular