Ford Expects $570 Mln Expense In Q2 Related To Field Service Action

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) expects about $570 million cost in its second quarter associated with a field service action to be taken in certain vehicles, the automotive giant said in a regulatory filing.

This action is related to fuel injectors in certain model year 2021-2024 Bronco Sport vehicles, 2020-2022 Escape vehicles, and 2019-2024 Kuga vehicles.

The automaker noted that according to its policy, the expense will not affect its adjusted EBIT, and adjusted earnings per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.