Ford Expects $570 Mln Expense In Q2 Related To Field Service Action

July 16, 2025 — 07:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) expects about $570 million cost in its second quarter associated with a field service action to be taken in certain vehicles, the automotive giant said in a regulatory filing.

This action is related to fuel injectors in certain model year 2021-2024 Bronco Sport vehicles, 2020-2022 Escape vehicles, and 2019-2024 Kuga vehicles.

The automaker noted that according to its policy, the expense will not affect its adjusted EBIT, and adjusted earnings per share.

