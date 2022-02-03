US Markets
F

Ford expects 2022 operating profit to rise as much as 25%

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

DETROIT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Thursday forecast its 2022 operating profit would rise as much as 25%, driven by North American demand and a strong vehicle pricing environment.

Ford reported an operating profit of $10 billion, and an operating margin of 7.3% for the year. Full-year net income of $17.9 billion included a gain on its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O.

Fourth-quarter net income was $12.3 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes was $2.0 billion.

The company said a strong mix of high-margin vehicles and higher pricing as well as lower warranty costs helped offset higher commodity costs and production losses from semiconductor shortages and supply-chain disruptions.

In 2022, Ford expects full-year adjusted EBIT to be $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

Ford shares closed down 3.6% at $19.89 on Thursday and dropped as low as 4.7% after hours to $18.96.

