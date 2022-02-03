US Markets
Ford expects 2022 operating profit to rise as much as 25%

DETROIT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Thursday forecast its 2022 operating profit would rise as much as 25%, driven by North American demand and a strong vehicle pricing environment.

