Ford EV Owners To Receive Complimentary Fast Charging Adapters To Access Tesla Superchargers

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company's (F) CEO Jim Farley announced on Wednesday that owners of all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning in the U.S. and Canada will receive complimentary fast-charging adapters to access the Tesla (TSLA) supercharger network.

Farley posted on X, formerly Twitter, "This is our way of saying thank you!" He added, "We want to make charging more convenient for our Ford EV owners, so we're excited to add Tesla chargers and will continue growing our BlueOval Charge Network. More details soon."

The CEO further explained BlueOval Charge Network, "We work with multiple public charging companies so Ford customers can charge at lots of different charging stations and the built-in nav adds chargers to your route. All managed through the FordPass app," he added. "So you can pay for charging via one app and one account."

The Dearborn-based automaker informed that the chargers will be available to the customers in Spring, without specifying the cost details. It further confirmed the Ford's plan to transition to the universal charging system on vehicle models starting in 2025.

This change will more than double the number of fast chargers available to Ford EV drivers nationwide, the company said.

Ford was the first automaker to strike a deal with Tesla about Superchargers in order to move towards dependable public charging.

Last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented about the deal, "It is our intent to do everything possible to support Ford and have Ford be on an equal footing at Tesla Superchargers."

According to Tesla website, it has a global fast-charging network of more than 50,000 Superchargers, which allows drivers to recharge vehicles up to 200 miles in 15 minutes.

