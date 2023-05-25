Ford EV Customers To Get Access To More Than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers Starting Next Year

(RTTNews) - Ford said it reached an agreement to give its EV customers access to more than 12,000 of Tesla's fast-charging stations in the U.S. and Canada starting early next year. The agreement doubles the number of fast-chargers available to owners of Ford Evs.

"This is great news for our customers who will have unprecedented access to the largest network of fast-chargers in the U.S. and Canada with 12,000+ Tesla Superchargers plus 10,000+ fast-chargers already in the BlueOval Charge Network," said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.

A Tesla-developed adapter will provide Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit vehicles fitted with the Combined Charging System port access to Tesla's V3 Superchargers. Ford will equip future EVs with the the North American Charging Standard charge port, removing the need for an adapter for direct access to Tesla Superchargers, starting in 2025.

The BlueOval Charge Network is already North America's largest public charging network with over 84,000 chargers including access to over 10,000 public DC fast-chargers.

Additionally, Ford dealers are adding roughly 1,800 public-facing fast-chargers and locations to the BlueOval Charge Network by early 2024.

