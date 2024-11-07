Ford downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Bernstein

Bernstein downgraded Ford (F) to Market Perform from Outperform with an $11 price target The company’s Q3 earnings were a “mixed bag,” and the company will face “significant” pricing and free cash flow headwinds in the first half of 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes potential upside into the second half of 2025 and 2026 “depends on decisive management action.” Bernstein forecasts Ford’s EBIT down 17% year-over-year in the first half of 2025, driven by a slowdown across all segments and a lack of improvement in Model e. With sluggish consumer sentiment and more aggressive pricing from competitors, Ford will need to defend its F150 “cash cow” in the U.S. market and start increasing its discounts to maintain market-share, contends the firm.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on F:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.