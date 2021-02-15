F

Ford dissolves its 7.6% stake in Velodyne Lidar

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Ford Motor Co has dissolved its stake in Velodyne Lidar Inc, a maker of sensors used in self-driving cars, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

As of Sept. 30, Ford had a passive stake of 7.6% or 13.07 million shares in Velodyne.

Velodyne is one of several companies vying to supply automakers with lidar, a sensor that generates a three-dimensional map of the road ahead.

