US Markets
F

Ford delays Spanish investments, citing "revised outlook for Europe"

Contributors
Joan Faus Reuters
Jan C. Schwartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ford said on Wednesday it is delaying its production investments in Spain, citing a "revised outlook for Europe" but said it remained committed to its plant in Valencia, where it announced plans in June to produce electric vehicles (EV).

MADRID, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Ford F.N said on Wednesday it is delaying its production investments in Spain, citing a "revised outlook for Europe" but said it remained committed to its plant in Valencia, where it announced plans in June to produce electric vehicles (EV).

The U.S. carmaker said in a statement it will not now ask for a share of Spain's EU pandemic relief funds to invest in the roll-out of EVs by June 2025, but said it will work with the authorities to identify other potential public funding as it moves to an all-electric fleet of passenger vehicles by 2030.

(Reporting by Joan Faus and Jan C. Schwartz)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular