Ford delays North American production on coronavirus safety concerns

March 31 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Tuesday it would postpone restarting production at its North America plants to help protect its workers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The No. 2. U.S. automaker had earlier said it was aiming to restart production as early as April 6. (https://ford.to/39t0Lt7)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

