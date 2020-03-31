US Markets

Ford delays North American production on coronavirus safety concerns

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it would postpone restarting production at its North America plants to help protect its workers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The No. 2. U.S. automaker had earlier said it was aiming to restart production as early as April 6. (https://ford.to/39t0Lt7)

