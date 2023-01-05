Markets
F

Ford December U.S. Sales Up 3.2% - Quick Facts

January 05, 2023 — 09:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Thursday that total U.S. sales for the month of December 2022 increased 3.2 percent to 179,279 vehicles from 173,740 vehicles in the same month last year. But Ford's December retail sales were down 2.3 percent.

Car sales for the month decreased 17 percent to 3,871 units and SUV sales declined 4.7 percent to 73,759 units, while Truck sales were up 10.9 percent to 101,649 units from last year.

Ford's electric vehicles sales for the month of December 2022 were up 222.6 percent to 7,823 units.

Ford sales of electric vehicles more than doubled in 2022, to 61,575 electric vehicles sold - double the rate of growth for the overall segment. Ford's electric vehicle sales performance makes it the second largest maker of electric vehicles in the U.S. behind Tesla, Ford said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.