Ford December U.S. Sales Up 3.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Thursday that total U.S. sales for the month of December 2022 increased 3.2 percent to 179,279 vehicles from 173,740 vehicles in the same month last year. But Ford's December retail sales were down 2.3 percent.

Car sales for the month decreased 17 percent to 3,871 units and SUV sales declined 4.7 percent to 73,759 units, while Truck sales were up 10.9 percent to 101,649 units from last year.

Ford's electric vehicles sales for the month of December 2022 were up 222.6 percent to 7,823 units.

Ford sales of electric vehicles more than doubled in 2022, to 61,575 electric vehicles sold - double the rate of growth for the overall segment. Ford's electric vehicle sales performance makes it the second largest maker of electric vehicles in the U.S. behind Tesla, Ford said in a statement.

