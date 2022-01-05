Markets
F

Ford December U.S. Sales Down 17.1%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that its total U.S. sales for the month of December 2021 declined 17.1% to 173,740 vehicles from 209,520 vehicles in the same month last year. Retail sales for the month were down 19.9% over a year ago.

Cars sales for the month dropped 66.8% to 4,664 units from 14,040 units in the prior year. Monthly SUVs sales declined 11.1% year-over-year to 77,377 units. Trucks sales for the month also decreased 15.5% to 91,699 units from the prior year.

Ford sold 508,451 vehicles in the fourth quarter - a 26.8 percent increase over the third quarter. Ford begins 2022 with 247,000 vehicles in stock - up 22,000 from November and the best stock position in the industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular