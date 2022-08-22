Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to a software future

By Joseph White

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor CoF.N said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc <TSLA.O> in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles.

Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been signaling for months that he believed the Dearborn, Mich. automaker had too many people, and that not enough of its workforce had the skills required for success as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles and digital services.

"We are eliminating work, as well as reorganizing and simplifying functions throughout the business. You will hear more specifics from the leaders of your area of the business later this week," Farley and Ford Chairman Bill Ford wrote in a joint email.

