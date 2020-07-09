Ford could shut plants in U.S. due to lack of Mexican engines - U.S. Ambassador

US Markets
Ford Motor Co. could have to shut down factories in the United States next week if they don't receive engines produced for their cars in Mexico's Chihuahua state, the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau said on Thursday.

Landau said a senior Ford executive told him Wednesday night about his company's concerns about the engines produced by Ford in Chihuahua state, where the governor has "limited industrial capacity to 50%" due to worries about the coronavirus.

"They're saying that they're going to start shutting down factories in the United States as of next week if they don't get that rolling," added Landau, in a talk organized by the Atlantic Council.

