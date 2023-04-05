US Markets
Ford confirms all three EVs, plug-in hybrids eligible for US subsidy packages

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

April 05, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

April 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Wednesday that all three of its electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids were eligible for Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) federal tax credits in 2023.

The company's Mustang Mach-E electric SUV will be eligible for a $3,750 credit, while the F-150 Lightning pickup truck will be eligible for a $7,500 credit.

Ford said in March it expects its electric-vehicle business unit to lose $3 billion this year, but will remain on track for a pretax margin of 8% by late 2026.

Sales of Ford's electric vehicles jumped 41% in the first quarter, data on Tuesday showed.

