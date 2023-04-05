US Markets
F

Ford confirms all three EVs, plug-in hybrids eligible for IRA subsidies

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

April 05, 2023 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Wednesday confirmed all three of its electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids were eligible for Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) federal tax credits in 2023.

The automaker's Mustang Mach-E electric SUV would be eligible for a $3,750 credit, while the F-150 Lightning pickup truck would be eligible for a $7,500 credit.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
