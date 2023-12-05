News & Insights

US Markets
F

Ford commercial unit, Xcel Energy partner up to install 30,000 EV charging ports

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

December 05, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ford's F.N commercial unit will collaborate with utility firm Xcel Energy XEL.O to install 30,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports across the U.S. by 2030, the companies said on Tuesday.

The companies, which did not reveal any financial details on the partnership, said they would work together within Xcel's broader Electric Vehicle Supply Infrastructure (EVSI) program.

Under the program, Xcel will install charging infrastructure for business customers that qualify for and enroll in an approved EVSI program in the customer's service location, with most upfront costs offset by the utility firm.

The program will also look to expand in future states over the next six years within Xcel's service territories, including Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
XEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.