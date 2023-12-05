Ford commercial unit, Xcel Energy partner up to install 30,000 EV charging ports

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ford's F.N commercial unit will collaborate with utility firm Xcel Energy XEL.O to install 30,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports across the U.S. by 2030, the companies said on Tuesday.

The companies, which did not reveal any financial details on the partnership, said they would work together within Xcel's broader Electric Vehicle Supply Infrastructure (EVSI) program.

Under the program, Xcel will install charging infrastructure for business customers that qualify for and enroll in an approved EVSI program in the customer's service location, with most upfront costs offset by the utility firm.

The program will also look to expand in future states over the next six years within Xcel's service territories, including Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.