Ford Closes Two U.S. Plants Due To Covid-19 Cases, Just Days After Reopening

(RTTNews) - Ford has temporarily closed two assembly plants because employees tested positive for Covid-19, media reports quoted the company's spokesperson as saying. The closures come just days after Ford reopened its U.S. plants.

The reports said that the Chicago plant, which builds the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, stopped operations Tuesday afternoon after two employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Ford's plant in Dearborn Michigan that makes F-150 pickup also closed for the same reason on Wednesday.

Ford had restarted its plants on Monday in the U.S., after shutting down them in late-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the reports said the Chicago assembly plant was back in operation Wednesday morning, but the plant was suspended again Wednesday afternoon, because of a shortage of parts from a supplier.

It is expected the Dearborn plant will resume operations later Wednesday night, the reports said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.