Ford, China's Contemporary Amperex Plan To Build EV Battery Plant In Michigan : Reports

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. plan to build an Electrical vehicle battery plant in Michigan, according to several media reports on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

The multibillion-dollar facility, to be located about 100 miles west of Detroit, is expected to create about 2,500 jobs. The agreement could be announced as soon as next week, the reports said.

"we're exploring batteries based on CATL's technology for Ford vehicles and that we plan to localize" production in North America, Ford reportedly said in an emailed statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.