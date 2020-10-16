Ford China Q3 Unit Sales Climb; Mustang Mach-E To Be Available Locally Next Year

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported Friday that its China unit and its joint ventures, Changan Ford, JMC and Ford Lio-Ho, sold 164,352 vehicles in the third quarter, a 25.4 percent growth year-over-year and a 3.6 percent increase sequentially.

This is Ford China's largest year-over-year growth since fourth quarter 2016, the company noted.

Ford, Lincoln and JMC brand vehicles recorded double-digit year-over-year growth.

Ford brand vehicle sales in Greater China totaled 87,131 units, up 12.5 percent year-over-year. Ford brand SUVs sales climbed 72.2 percent.

Lincoln brand luxury vehicle sales surged 64.8 percent, and sales of Lincoln Corsair reached 11,041 units in the third quarter.

JMC brand vehicle sales increased 38.3 percent year-over-year, reflecting continued strong demand for light trucks, commercial vans and pickups.

The company further noted that the all-new Mustang Mach-E, which made its China debut at Auto China 2020, will be available locally next year.

