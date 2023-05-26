News & Insights

US Markets
F

Ford CEO says Tesla Superchargers may become the standard for EV charging

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

May 26, 2023 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

May 26 (Reuters) - Ford F.N CEO Jim Farley said Tesla's TSLA.O Superchargers may become the standard for EV charging in the U.S., a day after the Michigan-based company struck a deal allowing Ford owners to gain access to the rival charging stations in North America.

"I think there's a chance you know," Farley said in response to a question on CNBC on whether Tesla Superchargers will become the standard for EV charging.

Ford shares were up 2.8% at $11.69.

Farley added that General Motors GM.N and other automakers are going to "have a big choice to make" in selecting between Tesla's EV chargers and the Combined Charging System (CCS).

CCS is one of several competing charging plug standards for DC fast charging.

General Motors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since 2012, Tesla has developed and deployed its own high-speed vehicle charger, called Supercharger, which can add up to 322 miles (518 km) of range in just 15 minutes.

It had 17,711 Superchargers, accounting for about 60% of total U.S. fast chargers, which can add hundreds of miles of driving range in an hour or less.

On Friday, Farley said Ford had about 10,000 fast chargers and the agreement with Tesla will "double that".

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
TSLA
GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.