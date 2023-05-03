Ford CEO says price cuts in EV market 'a worrying trend'

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Ford CEO Jim Farley said Wednesday price cuts in the electric vehicle market "is a worrying trend" after the U.S. automaker cut prices following a series of reductions by rival Tesla TSLA.O.

Ford on Tuesday announced a price cut of up to 8% of its Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle, the second cut the automaker announced this year. "You do not want to commoditize the product," Farley said at a Wall Street Journal forum. "The resale value for people who bought at higher prices is awful. They never forget." Ford will follow Tesla price cuts but Farley said "there’s a limit to how far we’ll go."

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Joseph Whiet)

