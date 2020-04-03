US Markets
Ford CEO Hackett received $17.4 million in 2019 compensation

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Ford Motor Co said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett's total compensation fell to $17.4 million in 2019 from $17.8 million in 2018.

The ratio of Hackett's annual compensation to the median of the annual compensation of all employees was 157 to 1, Ford said.

