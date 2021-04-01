US Markets
Ford CEO Farley earned $11.8 million in 2020

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer James Farley's total compensation last year was about $11.8 million, up from $8.4 million in 2019, the U.S. automaker said in a proxy filing on Thursday.

Executive Chairman William Clay Ford earned $16 million in total compensation last year, compared with $16.8 million in 2019, the carmaker said. (https://bit.ly/3sHs3qj)

