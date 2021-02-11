US Markets
F

Ford CEO calls for settlement between LG Chem, SK Innovation

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

Ford Motor Chief Executive Jim Farley on Thursday publicly encouraged South Korea's chemicals and electric vehicle (EV) battery maker LG Chem Ltd and SK Innovation Co Ltd to reach a settlement on LG's battery allegations that SK stole trade secrets.

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N Chief Executive Jim Farley on Thursday publicly encouraged South Korea's chemicals and electric vehicle (EV) battery maker LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS and SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS to reach a settlement on LG's battery allegations that SK stole trade secrets.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) on Wednesday sided with LG Chem, but permitted SK to import components for domestic production of lithium ion batteries for Ford's EV F-150 program for four years, and for Volkswagen of America's VOWG_p.DE electric vehicle line for two years.

"A voluntary settlement between these two suppliers is ultimately in the best interest of US manufacturers and workers," Farley wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters