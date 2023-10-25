Ford Canada plant could halt output next week due to US auto strike -union official

Adds Ford comment in paragraph 4

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Production at a Ford Motor Company F.N engine plant in Canada could halt by next Wednesday if there are no changes to a United Auto Workers strike in Kentucky, a Canadian union representative told Reuters.

The Ford Windsor Annex Engine Plant, with nearly 900 workers, makes engines mostly for Ford's Super Duty trucks at the plant in Louisville, Kentucky, John D'Agnolo, the union's auto council chair said on Wednesday.

Windsor is south of Detroit.

Ford is operating normally and monitoring the situation, the company said in a statement. "In the event production is impacted, our Windsor team members will be the first to know."

The UAW's strategy of targeted strikes has hit multiple U.S. plants and has throttled billions in revenue for the Detroit Three automakers. It also has rippled out, causing some auto parts makers and the plant in neighboring Canada to start feeling the heat.

"It's a waiting game," D'Agnolo said. "I'm hoping the UAW can get an agreement that their members will be happy with."

