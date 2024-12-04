Ford call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Ford (F) with 114,878 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 27.25%. 12/13 weekly 11 calls and 1/10 weekly 12 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 32,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.45. Earnings are expected on February 5th.
