Ford call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Ford (F) with 114,878 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 27.25%. 12/13 weekly 11 calls and 1/10 weekly 12 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 32,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.45. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.